Man accused of random Seattle light rail station attack found not competent to stand trial

Alexander Jay was ordered to undergo inpatient treatment for 90 days to restore his competency to stand trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video aired March 25 when Alexander Jay was charged.

The man accused of randomly attacking a Harborview Medical Center employee at a Seattle light rail station was found incompetent to stand trial.

Alexander Jay was ordered to undergo treatment at an inpatient facility for 90 days to restore his competency, according to court documents.

In early March, a woman leaving the King Street Station was walking out of the tunnel and up the stairs toward the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street when Jay allegedly grabbed her and threw her down the stairs, according to charging documents. Jay then followed her down the stairs and threw her a second time.

When Jay tried to throw her a third time, the victim fought back and held onto the handrail, according to charging documents. That's when Jay allegedly kicked the victim in the face.

Jay is also charged with stabbing a woman 10 times at a bus stop on the same day he allegedly attacked the woman leaving King Street Station. The victim was hospitalized for "a number of days," according to court documents.

Officers arrested Jay on March 3 at First Avenue and Cherry Street - about half a mile from where the alleged assault occurred at the light rail station.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office, there have been seven cases involving Jay in the past five years. The most recent conviction was a residential burglary in Bellevue.

Records show Jay has been convicted of 20 crimes in the last two decades in California and Washington, including assault, theft, and burglary.