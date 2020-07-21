5 things you need to know this Thursday

Kent schools using remote learning; King County to vote on Sheriff position; Cold water drowning warnings; Seattle officials on violence; Orcas harassed in Tacoma

The Kent School District has announced that schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.

The district looked at data from a staff and family survey, as well as guidance from health officials and the district’s Back to School Task Force to make the decision. In the coming weeks, the district will be focusing on finalizing its improved remote learning plan.

The King County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether the role of sheriff should be an appointed position, or remain an elected position.

If approved by the council, the proposals would be placed on the November ballot.

The loss of a popular football player from Lacey’s Timberline High School brings into focus the risk of drowning in Washington’s abundant waterways.

As air temperatures warm up in the summer, the state’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water remain cold. The state boating program manager said the water is lethal and cold and that you do not have a long time if you fall in before organs start shutting down in your body.

A "well organized" group marched through downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon causing significant damage to businesses and the Seattle Police Department's West and East Precincts.

Seattle mayor and a councilmember are worried that Sunday's of violence and vandalism will bring in federal troops to Seattle, much like is happening in Portland.

Video shot of nearly 30 boaters harassing a pod of orcas that were swimming through the Tacoma Narrows on Tuesday garnered swift backlash online from residents and animal lovers.