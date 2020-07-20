King County Council will vote on returning sheriff to an appointed role

The role of King County sheriff could once again become an appointed position following approval of legislation by the council and voters.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether the role of sheriff should be an appointed position, or remain an elected position.

The council will also vote to whether it wants to define the duties of the sheriff's office by county ordinance, rather than state law.

If approved by the council, the proposals would be placed on the November ballot.

Under the proposal the King County sheriff would be appointed by the county executive - a position currently held by Dow Constantine. The appointment would need to be confirmed by the county council.

The amendment would also designate the county executive as the bargaining agent for the county related to any negotiations with the represented employees of the sheriff's office.

The legislation was introduced in June, stemming from recommendations made from the 2018-2019 King County Charter Review Commission's final report focusing on accountability and oversight. The Commission pointed to changes on why the sheriff role should be appointed, including the fact that the county is more diverse, as well as a shrinking unincorporated area where fewer voters are directly served by the sheriff.