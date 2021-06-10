5 things you need to know this Thursday

SPD staffing worries; Foster youth investigation; Cold Springs Fire survivors speak; Hanford worker protections; Megan Rapinoe speaks on NWSL harassment allegations.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has a contingency plan in case of staffing shortages due to the department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Officers are required to show proof of vaccination or an exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by Oct. 18 or risk losing their jobs. The SPD set an earlier deadline of Oct. 5 for vaccine verification, at which point 354 sworn officers still had not submitted proof of vaccination.

By the next day, that number dropped to 292.

There are concerns response times could suffer due to staffing shortages, depending on how many officers face losing their jobs after the Oct. 18 deadline. The department is prepared to activate a stage three mobilization plan on Oct. 13. Read more

The day after a May KING 5 investigation detailed Washington social workers' claims that they were ordered to punish and withhold basic necessities from misbehaving foster youth, an internal audit manager at the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) scrambled for information about an explosive complaint.

“The news report states there was a whistleblower complaint four months ago, but I do not have knowledge of a whistleblower complaint,” wrote Liana Dupont Smith, DCYF internal audit manager, in a May 21 email obtained through a public records request. “I want to make sure nothing fell through the cracks in this case.”

Dupont Smith, according to her emails, was desperate to find out if or how the child welfare agency responded to a damning whistleblower complaint filed in January against a senior DCYF administrator, Tabitha Pomeroy. Read more

The lives of Jacob and Jamie Hyland were fundamentally changed over Labor Day weekend 2020 when tragedy struck the couple and their child during a getaway to Okanogan County.

The Hylands and their one-year-old son, Uriel, were trying to escape the Cold Springs Fire when they were overcome by flames. Their son and unborn child did not survive. Jacob and Jamie have both undergone nearly a half dozen surgeries each and continued their recovery at Harborview since 2020. Read more

A bipartisan group of 60 Washington state lawmakers sent a letter of protest to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, urging him to drop a Trump-era legal challenge to a state law aimed at helping sick Hanford workers obtain benefits and medical care.

The legislators said the law is constitutional and necessary to level the playing field for workers at Hanford exposed to unknown poisonous gases that vent from underground storage tanks at the site that contains the deadliest mixtures of chemically contaminated and radioactive liquids in the world. Read more

Megan Rapinoe and her fellow OL Reign players are speaking out about the systemic sexual harassment issues that appear to be plaguing the National Women's Soccer League.

"I hope we're in a real moment of reckoning where we can turn this into real change and hopefully save the league," said star Megan Rapinoe after an OL Reign practice Wednesday.

"I think we all have to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what's the next step," said Lu Barnes, the longtime Reign defensive stalwart who has been with the franchise from the beginning. Read more

