Federal Way family celebrates Halloween all year long with this haunted attraction

The family transformed their garage into a huge haunted attraction that delivers scares and some nostalgia all year long in celebration of Halloween.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Halloween is observed on Oct. 31 every year, but that hasn't stopped a Federal Way family from celebrating it all year long.

Brian Hartbeat said his "haunted garage" is more than a few props and lights. In fact, it was never a garage at all and the 1,500 square foot structure is used exclusively for his home-made haunted attraction.

"In its 18 years of existence, it's only been filled with my attraction and that's why we've had Halloween gatherings in the middle of summer," said Hartbeat.

To top it off, the upstairs is a fully functioning "monster shop" with toys and tools to fabricate just about anything Hartbeat can conjure.

The haunted garage features over 800 props, lights, misters and even scents.

"I’d say 70% of the props in there are actually real antiques," said Hartbeat.

Some of the antiques include items from Seattle's past such as: The Seattle Underground/ Howard Building, The Smith Tower, The Northgate Hospital, United Artists Cinemas, Pike Place Market, The Fremont Inn, Lusty Lady, US West, Sherman Clay Building, Ball & Con Bottling Company, Pizza Haven, Sunset Elementary School and Victoria’s Secret!

Ten separate audio systems blast through more than 20 speakers and all of the sounds and effects were custom produced for the attraction.

Hartbeat said his passion for Halloween runs deep and he convinced his wife that the haunted attraction would be good for the family.

"I told her we could have people over and host parties and it’s fun to bring people through that don’t expect an elaborate attraction in my house," he said.