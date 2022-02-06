5 things to know Thursday

SPD sexual assault case backlog; Poulsbo man rescues dog; Seattle forgives parking tickets; Four killed in Tulsa shooting; Boaters fined after approaching whales.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department's Sexual Assault Unit is about half the size it was just a few years ago, with just five detectives handling all of the cases citywide.

A May 2 internal memo between top brass within the department provided by Seattle police states, "We currently have 6 positions not being actively filled due to absences and personnel shortages" in reference to the Sexual Assault Unit.

The department said that is causing the Sexual Assault Unit to triage more heavily than normal with cases where the suspect is in custody, as well as cases involving children and vulnerable adults taking priority.

A dog hit by a truck and abandoned at the vet now has a new family in Kitsap County.

Michael Taylor has put hundreds of tattoos on people at his Poulsbo parlor, but they're nothing compared to the mark now left on his heart.

If you got a parking ticket between Sept. 1, 2021, and April 5, 2022, the City of Seattle is issuing you a refund.

Refunds will be issued to about 100,000 people who paid fines for parking violations they received during that period of time. An additional 100,000 who did not pay their parking fines will have their tickets voided, according to the city.

The refunds will cost the city approximately $4.5 million to $5 million dollars, according to a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's office.

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman carried both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Dalgleish said.

Two recreational boaters agreed to pay fines for illegally approaching endangered Southern Resident killer whales in rented boats near San Juan Island last fall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Whale watchers on shore reported the violations by using BeWhaleWise along with photographs and details to help law enforcement identify the boaters involved. Officers learned the names of the boaters involved after contacting the companies that rented the boats.