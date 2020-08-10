5 things you need to know this Thursday

Washington gubernatorial debate; Verifying the vice presidential debate; Rite Aid buys Bartell Drugs; L&I fines businesses violating mask mandates; Flu warning.

Washington's gubernatorial candidates faced-off Wednesday in the state's only televised debate.

Governor Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp debated from separate rooms of the same building.

Inslee and Culp shared their stances on topics from COVID to climate change to CHOP.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris faced off in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

The debate unfolded as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital.

Our VERIFY researchers fact-check the claims and statements both nominees made throughout the evening.

The 130-year-old Bartell Drugs has been sold to Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid for $95 million in a deal that the two companies say will preserve the financial standing and brand name for the locally iconic drugstore chain.

Bartell Drugs' history dates back to 1890 when George Bartell Sr. opened up his first pharmacy in Seattle's Central District. It has expanded to 69 stores in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has fined 11 Washington businesses for allegedly failing to enforce portions of the state's face mask mandate that went into effect in July.

Mail Express Business Center in Enumclaw got the largest fine of $7,500. One L&I investigator described what it's like to go "undercover" in these businesses.

"It is dangerous, this is a highly charged topic. There are threats that have been made, there is a significant security concern."

A Tacoma mom is urging others to get a flu shot this season after her 5-year-old daughter died from influenza in 2014.

Rebecca Hendricks said she didn't know the flu could be deadly and her daughter didn't have the vaccine.

She started a project to raise awareness for flu shots, especially this year. She said, "You don't want the flu and coronavirus."

