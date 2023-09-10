Tukwila crash victim has to be extricated from vehicle; 3 others killed

The lone survivor of the crash was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three people were killed and one person was injured after a serious single-car crash in Tukwila late Sunday night.

The Tukwila Police Department said officers responded Monday morning around 7:15 a.m. to the scene of the crash on Military Road South.

Two people were found dead after appearing to have been thrown from the vehicle in the collision, per Tukwila police. A third deceased person was found inside the vehicle.

Officers found a fourth person trapped inside the car. They were extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Tukwila police.

TPD said after an investigation, it appears the vehicle left the roadway at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said processing the scene would take several hours to complete and warned that the road would closed intermittently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.