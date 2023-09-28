2 dead in separate fatal crashes in Seattle Thursday morning

A woman was struck and killed by a driver that police suspect was under the influence on 1st Avenue South early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Two people are dead after separate fatal car crashes in Seattle on Thursday morning.

Police responded to 1st Avenue South and South Lucile Street at around 5:30 a.m. A 64-year-old driver was traveling southbound on 1st Avenue when he struck a pedestrian, according to the Seattle Police Department.

When officers arrived, Seattle fire medics were already on scene providing aid. The woman who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A drug recognition expert responded to the scene and noted signs of impairment in the driver. He was arrested and will be booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

First Avenue South was completely blocked for hours Thursday morning while detectives investigated.

A second person was killed in a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of Morgan Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said first responders attempted to save the life of an adult female victim, but they were unsuccessful. The woman was declared dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the collision.

All southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way are blocked between 37th Avenue and Graham Street while the investigation remains ongoing. Drivers are asked to stay out of the area.

