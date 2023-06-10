Driver suspected of assault dies in crash while being pursued by Marysville police

The 32-year-old female driver crashed into a tree early Friday morning.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A driver suspected of second-degree assault was killed in a crash while being pursued by Marysville police Friday morning.

The crash occurred as the 32-year-old female driver was exiting southbound Interstate 5 to state Route 528. The 2005 Cadillac Escalade went off the ramp, striking a tree.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

No other injuries were reported.

The Washington State Patrol's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

The driver's identity will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office.

