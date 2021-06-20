1 person missing in waters off Kirkland's O.O. Denny Park

Three adults who were on an inner tube being towed by a boat fell off Sunday evening.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — One person is missing after falling off an inner tube being pulled by a boat in Lake Washington near Kirkland's O.O. Denny Park.

Three adults were on the innertube when they fell off Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Two people were rescued, and one 32-year-old man is missing.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the search is now a recovery effort.

The two people rescued were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.