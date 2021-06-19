Two drown in western Washington lakes, rescuers warn about dangerously cold water

Two men in their 20s died while out on the water Friday in separate incidents in King and Pierce Counties.

WASHINGTON, USA — Although western Washington is on track to see record-breaking temperatures to kick off summer, the temperatures of lakes and rivers are still dangerously cold.

Rescue crews with Pierce County responded to a call for a water rescue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was pulled from the water, but died despite life-saving efforts.

Rescuers in King County were called to Lake Sammamish just after 5 p.m. on Friday to search for a paddle boarder who went missing. Divers and air support searched for an hour and 15 minutes before a man, also in his 20s, was found dead in the water.

"Please remember that although the weather is heating up, our waterways are still very cold," the Pierce County Sheriff warned in a tweet on Friday. "Wear your life jacket and swim with a buddy."

UPDATE 8:00pm: Sadly, the 29-year-old male victim has died.



Please remember that although the weather is heating up, our waterways are still very cold. Wear your life jacket and swim with a buddy. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 19, 2021

While high temperatures are rising into the 80s on Father's Day weekend, the temperatures in rivers and lakes around Washington will remain in the 50s and 60s well into the summer.