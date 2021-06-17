Summer kicks off with 80-degree weather in western Washington

High temperatures will hover between the high 70s and low 80s for Father's Day weekend.

SEATTLE — Summer will kick off with high temperatures in western Washington, just in time for Father's Day weekend.

A high-pressure system strengthening in the Gulf of Alaska will be our main weather feature for a while, producing sunny and warm days through the weekend and beyond.

High temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 70s for the end of the workweek and into the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend and to start next week.

Monday is on track to be the hottest day with highs in the upper 80s, which will rival possible daily records. Sea-Tac Airport's record for June 21 is 89 degrees.