Know your coverage options as Washington Health Exchange Dec. 15 deadline approaches

Families looking for January 2023 health coverage have until Dec. 15 to choose or renew health coverage options through the Affordable Care Act.

SEATTLE — The deadline for open enrollment into the Washington Health Exchange is set for Thursday, Dec. 15.

Washington Healthplanfinder offers several ways to save on premium and out-of-pocket costs. Your eligibility results show if you qualify for these savings.

The amount and type you qualify for will depend on your situation. You can learn more by clicking this link.

Gary Franke, owner of Achieve Alpha Insurance in Bellevue, joined KING 5 Sunday morning to share advice on how to find the best option for you and your family.

Franke recommends people new to signing up for coverage through the Washington Health Exchange contact an independent healthcare broker to assist them in comparing plans. Some people may find they qualify for low-cost or free coverage.

