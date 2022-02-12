Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

Flu deaths doubled from last week and emergency department visits have surged statewide, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating.

Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19, according to health officials.

Flu deaths doubled from last week and emergency department visits have surged statewide, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH reported 26 flu deaths Friday as of Dec. 3, including 23 adults and three children, up 13 from the week before.

The DOH also reported over 1,400 new flu cases Friday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

The percentage of emergency department visits for flu-like illness spiked in the weeks since late October reaching nearly 20% in north and central Washington state alongside the Puget Sound area. The percentage of emergency department visits hovered around 3% last flu season in all regions.

Health officials and healthcare leaders recommend residents wear well-fitting high-quality masks when around others indoors and also urge everyone to stay up to date on their vaccinations.

Officials are also recommending residents stay home from school or work if they are sick and to test for COVID-19 if symptoms develop.

The flu is most dangerous for:

Children under five, especially two years old

Adults 65 years or older

Those who are pregnant

Anyone living with a health condition like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.