MultiCare building new neighborhood emergency room in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — MultiCare is building a new emergency room in Bremerton slated to open in 2024.

The new facility will fill a "critical need" for more emergency medical service in Kitsap County, according to President of MultiCare's Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals Mark Robinson.

"Emergency departments across the Puget Sound are often at or near capacity. This new ED will give Kitsap County residents another option for emergency medical care," Robinson said.

The new facility will feature 10 patient rooms, four observation rooms and onsite radiology services, including X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans. The facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians, according to the healthcare company.

MultiCare will break ground on the facility in 2023, with an expected opening date the following year.

The emergency room will be MultiCare's sixth neighborhood emergency department. MultiCare also opened emergency departments in Parkland and Bonney Lake in 2019, in South Hill in 2020 and in Federal Way in 2021. An emergency department in Lacey is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Nearby St. Michael's Medical Center in Silverdale has been experiencing staffing issues at the hospital. In October, a charging nurse called 911 to ask for help in the emergency department, saying there were only five nurses working with 45 patients waiting to be seen.

Workers have since called for new leadership at the hospital, signing a petition that cited chronic staffing issues among other complaints concerning maintenance and payroll errors.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, who oversees St. Michael Medical Center, told KING 5 they were aware of the petition, and sent a statement that read, in part: