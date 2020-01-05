WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee extends Washington’s stay home order through May 31

Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will announce "the next phase" of reopening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending the state’s stay home order through May 31.

He unveiled a four-phase approach to reopening the state.

"We have not won this fight against this virus," he said.

However, he said each phase will still require social distancing and continued health precautions.

He said it could phase 1 could be lifted in mid-May.

Inslee did not give a firm timeline on the next phases, though he said it would be at least three weeks between each reopening phase "to allow us to evaluate whether what we've doe has worked or not or whether it's increased danger."

Phase 1

Some restrictions could be lifted in mid-May, including retail curbside pickup, auto sales, car washes and drive-in church services.

The ban on large gatherings remains in effect, even gatherings where participants think they can socially distance.

Phase 2

Increase in outdoor recreation, including camping.

Small gatherings of five people or less could return

New construction and in-store retail purchases with health restrictions.

Barber shops and salons could reopen.

Restaurants could reopen with 50% capacity and table size no larger than five people.

Some professional services and offices could open as well, even though teleworking would remain strongly encouraged.

Pet care services including grooming could resume.

Phase 3

Gatherings of 50 people or less could resume, including sports activities.

Restaurants and bars could increase their capacities to 75% and gyms and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity.

Retail, libraries, museums and government buildings could reopen.

Recreational facilities including pools could open at 50% capacity.

Phase 4

The majority of public interactions could resume and gatherings of more than 50 people would be allowed, but still while practicing social distancing.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues could return to allow the maximum licensed capacity of their venues.

Worksites could reopen, but with physical distancing remaining in place.

WATCH THE ENTIRE BRIEFING

This developing story is being updated, and we will include information as we learn more.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" orders would extend past May 4.

Some industries like certain construction projects, elective surgeries, fishing, and golfing have benn allowed to resume soon, with modifications.

Inslee said that he would announce "the next phase" of reopening Washington state during Friday's announcement. There is talk that areas, where there are fewer COVID-19 cases, will have restrictions eased.

An official agenda of the governor's announcement has not been released.

Inslee said Wednesday that while coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations were declining in April, the numbers are not low enough to ensure that those numbers will continue to decline.

"We are still not at the level that we can be confident that if we release our social distancing these numbers will not begin to go up as well," he said.