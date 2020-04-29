OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will give an update to the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The governor will be joined by Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington state COVID-19 health care response, Kathy Lofy, state health officer and Katherine Guest, deputy intelligence section chief for the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.

On April 27, Inslee announced the partial reopening of state lands on May 5.

"This is a data-driven decision," Inslee said. "If this virus were to spring back, we might have to roll back some of these measures again which is the reason we have to remain disciplined in how we enjoy the great outdoors."

Public gatherings, team sports, and camping, among other things, are not allowed at this time, Inslee said.

Inslee said that while the state has been loosening the restrictions in the Stay Home Stay Healthy order, the data show that the state would not be ready to drop social distancing by next week.

Last week, Gov. Inslee announced that low-risk construction could resume in Washington, marking one of the first steps the state is taking to slowly reopen the economy.

"We are a long ways from the end of this virus, and we are going to have to maintain plenty of restrictions after May 4," he said.