SEATTLE — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart told KING 5 he spoke with those close to the negotiations and said a deal was reached to allow home construction to restart with some safety measures in place.

Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by a representative from the building industry Friday morning for an announcement about the construction industry.



Many construction projects were put on hold when Inslee issued a stay-at-home order March 23 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The governor put together a task force from the building industry, state workers and the trade unions to come up with safety recommendations. The recommendations given to him are posted on the Washington Building and Trades Council website and list a number of new guidelines to try and keep workers safe at job sites.

They include things like having a COVID-19 site supervisor to monitor the health of employees and to make sure a safety plan is followed. Workers would be provided with personal protective equipment, like gloves, goggles, face shields and masks. They have to stay 6 feet apart, and soap and running water have to be abundantly provided for at all job sites for hand washing. The job sites will need extra cleaning, and workers will need extra training.

The recommendations given to him are four pages long with 30 points. It’s not known if all of it will be put in place.

If construction does restart at now dormant job sites, it could put thousands of people back to work.