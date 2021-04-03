Washington state surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

The Washington State Department of Health reports 5,012 deaths from COVID-19 as of March 3, 2021.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state passed a grim milestone on Wednesday with more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 in a year since the pandemic began.

There have been a total of 323,123 confirmed cases in the state, putting Washington's percentage of coronavirus deaths at 1.5%.

The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020.

The state reports 1,760,668 vaccine doses have now been administered. That data includes first and second doses.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shared the following statement Wednesday, "As we recognize the loss of 5,000 Washingtonians to COVID-19, let us both mourn for the families who have lost loved ones and be thankful for the Washingtonians who have pitched in to prevent further passing. Each of these 5,000 lives were more than a number to us. Each represents the loss of a unique individual who has left an empty chair in the lives of family, friends, and community.