What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Washington teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, Inslee announces

Washington state teachers and childcare workers are now among those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.

Inslee said Tuesday afternoon that educators and licensed childcare workers are moving up to Washington's Phase 1B-Tier 1 immediately.

While teachers and educators can start making appointments right away, the state's Phase Finder tool may take time to update.

Reports: Trump, Melania received COVID-19 vaccine at White House in January

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received the coronavirus vaccine while they were still at the White House in January, according to multiple reports.

A Trump adviser on Monday told CNN, New York Times, Axios and other news outlets that the former president received the vaccine before leaving office on Jan. 20. It's unclear which vaccine and how many doses they each received. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses for full efficacy, had received emergency use authorizations at that time. The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine just got its EUA this past weekend.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households