Key facts:

508 coronavirus deaths among 10,411 cases in Washington.

The IRS began distributing stimulus checks over the weekend. Tens of millions of Americans are expected to receive their checks by Wednesday.

Boeing is calling 2,500 workers back on Monday to resume limited operations.

Read previous daily coronavirus updates here.

Monday, April 13:

Washington nears court deadline to protect inmate health, safety

Washington state and the Department of Corrections has until Monday at noon “to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic and report back to the state Supreme Court, according to a Friday ruling.

Inmates at a Washington prison had asked the justices to order the release of some offenders after almost a dozen people there tested positive for the coronavirus, but state officials had said the process of letting inmates out will take time.

At least seven inmates at the Monroe Correctional Complex and five staff members have the virus as of Monday morning, according to the latest data.

Amazon hiring 75,000 more workers

Amazon announced Monday it plans to hire for an additional 75,000 jobs as the company has continued to see increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant said it has already hired the 100,000 new workers that it pledged to hire in mid-March.

Applicants can apply at amazon.com/jobsnow.

RELATED: These jobs are hiring during the coronavirus crisis in Washington

Boeing says it will resume limited operations on Monday

Boeing says it will call 2,500 workers back on Monday, April 13, to resume work on the KC46 tanker made in Everett, and the P-8 anti-submarine aircraft for the U.S. and other Navies in Renton.

Workers will also go back to work maintaining the grounded 737 MAX jets in Moses Lake and staff laboratories and other "critical customer needs," according to a statement from Boeing Friday evening.

The employees will be armed with masks and have to follow social distancing guidelines while on the job to help protect from the coronavirus.

Boeing's production was closed down on March 25 after a growing number of coronavirus cases statewide, along with one death attributed to the disease at the company's massive Everett factory.

RELATED: Boeing will resume limited operations this week following closure due to coronavirus

Seattle parks open Monday

The city of Seattle closed 15 of its major parks, including Discovery, Alki and Green Lake, on Friday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The closure lasted through Easter weekend and was lifted at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Those closures came after a busy weekend on Washington's trails and beaches as people jammed into outdoor spaces.

RELATED: Seattle's 15 major parks closed for Easter weekend to re-open Monday

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Washington state

The United States has 557,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 22,079 deaths. There have been more than 2.8 million tests for COVID-19 in the U.S.

There have been 508 deaths among 10,411 cases of COVID-19 in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.

JHU says the U.S. currently has a mortality rate of 4%, based on confirmed cases. Only Germany (2.4%) is lower among the 10 countries most affected by COVID-19.

A model by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected that Sunday would be the peak day for deaths from COVID-19 in the United States. The model predicts that the number of daily fatalities will begin to drop, but won't reach zero until June 22. The model is based on social distancing measures continuing. It also indicates that there are uncertainties that could lead to much higher daily death tolls.

Worldwide, there have been 1.85 million cases and 114,215 deaths, according to JHU.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and those with underlying conditions, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

Delta Air Lines changes boarding procedures

Delta Air Lines has implemented a back-to-front boarding procedure. During general boarding, passengers will be invited to board by rows, starting at the back. The airline says the change will prevent passengers from having to pass each other to get to their seats.

The measure will be in place through May 31, but that date could change depending on what is happening with the pandemic.

RELATED: Delta initiates back-to-front boarding to reduce coronavirus spread

IRS deposits first economic support payments

The IRS says the first economic support payments stemming from the coronavirus outbreak have been deposited in taxpayers’ bank accounts.

In its tweeted announcement Saturday night, the IRS didn’t say how many taxpayers have received the payments or how much money has been disbursed so far. The tweet says: “We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress and then signed into law last month by President Donald Trump.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child. The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

Coronavirus | Neighbors Helping Neighbors