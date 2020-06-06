Coronavirus updates: Crew members of commercial fishing vessels quarantined in Bellingham after testing positive for COVID-19

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

There are now five counties in Phase 1, one county in modified Phase 1, 26 counties in Phase 2 and seven counties in Phase 3.

Pro sports can resume with restrictions. Outdoor youth and adult recreational sports can resume practices in Phase 2 and games in Phase 3.

Eleven new deaths among 264 new cases reported Friday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,149 deaths among 22,993 overall cases in Washington state.

390,863 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Friday, June 5:

Twenty-five crew members of American Seafoods vessels test positive for COVID-19, docked in Bellingham

The Whatcom County Health Department has reported that 25 crew members on two American Seafoods vessels docked in Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that fishery company American Seafoods announced crew members on the American Triumph and the Northern Jaeger were being tested for COVID-19 as a precaution after docking in Bellingham to offload product Wednesday. Health officials say the crew members will be isolated at the county’s quarantine facility in Bellingham.

The announcement came less than a week after the company said 86 crew members on a separate commercial fishing vessel tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest coronavirus numbers in Washington state

The Washington Department of Health reported eleven new deaths from coronavirus among 264 new cases as of Friday. The total is now 1,149 deaths among 22,993 overall cases statewide.

A total of 390,863 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

UW Medicine hospitals reduces COVID-19 patients

UW Medicine reported Friday the lowest number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

A couple UW Medicine hospitals have zero or one COVID-19 patient, and there are 18 across the system, according to Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine hospitals and clinics.

14 counties moving on to next phase of reopening

Fourteen counties were approved Friday to move onto the next phase of reopening in the state's "Safe Start" plan.

Moving from Phase 1 to a modified Phase 1:

King

Moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2:

Clark

Okanogan

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Whatcom

Moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3:

Columbia

Ferry

Garfield

Lincoln

Pend Oreille

Stevens

Wahkiakum

Businesses operating in Phase 3 must create a safety plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep it on their premises.

South Hill Mall to reopen

The South Hill Mall in Puyallup is expected to reopen Saturday with modifications.

A spokesperson says many stores will do curbside pickup, employees will wear face coverings and cleaning practices will be "intensified."

The mall will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Guidance issued for pro sports during reopening

Professional sports activities, including back office operations, full team practices and spectator-less games, can resume Friday, June 5 as long as they follow certain restrictions outlined in guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.

These activities can begin regardless of phase if organizations follow a safety plan and report a practice and game schedule to county health officials. A league-wide plan must also be approved by the players' union.

Safety plans must include social distancing, providing personal protective equipment, frequent handwashing and screening sick employees.

Outdoor youth and adult recreational sports teams can also resume in Phase 2 and 3. Counties in Phase 2 can hold team practices in groups of five or fewer with social distancing. Counties in Phase 3 can resume games, but the gathering can't exceed 50 people.

Seattle Opera cancels first opera of 2020-21 season

Seattle Opera canceled Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana, the first opera of its upcoming season.

The cancellation will impact 220 artists, musicians and crew, according to the opera company. The opera will also furlough 55% of administrative staff later this month when its Paycheck Protection Program loan runs out.

Seattle Opera says it cannot begin rehearsals and pre-production work with social distancing restrictions still in place.

Free coronavirus testing will be expanded in North and South Seattle

Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and other local officials announced a new partnership with UW Medicine to advance widespread testing across the city of Seattle, starting Friday.

Seattle and UW Medicine aim to expand to 1,600 tests a day, Durkan said.

Clients will not be charged for the testing, and will not receive a bill. Beginning Friday, two drive-up testing sites will be available at two former emissions facilities, one in the north end at 12040 Aurora Ave. N., and in the south end in SoDo at 3820 6th Ave. S.

The testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city already has testing sites set up throughout the city, including in downtown Seattle and Rainier Beach and several other locations.

People will have to sign up through the city of Seattle’s COVID-19 resource page at www.seattle.gov/covid-19.