Coronavirus updates: Washington's eviction moratorium extended until Aug. 1

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

The state will continue with its four-phased approach to reopening.

Five new deaths among 180 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,129 deaths among 22,157 overall cases in Washington state.

368,799 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

VIEW | More coronavirus coverage from KING 5

Wednesday, June 3:

Washington eviction moratorium extended until Aug. 1

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through Aug. 1.

He says the intent of his order is to prevent an increase in homelessness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium _in place since March and extended once _ was scheduled to expire this week.

It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan to catch up on unpaid rent.

Five new deaths reported in Washington

Five new deaths among 180 new cases were reported on Tuesday in Washington, bringing the total to 1,129 deaths among 22,157 overall cases.

368,799 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

3,543 people have been hospitalized.

Free COVID-19 testing at the Tacoma Dome

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue at the Tacoma Dome during the month of June.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday by appointment only. Fred Meyer and QFC partnered with the city of Tacoma to make the tests available.

To be tested, Tacoma-area residents must register in advance online or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be used to see if those seeking a test are eligible.