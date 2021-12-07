Washington's $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner to be selected Tuesday

A grand prize winner for the 'Shot of a Lifetime' lotter will be drawn July 13.

SEATTLE — The grand prize winner for Washington's "Shot of a Lifetime" COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be drawn July 13.

One vaccinated person will win $1 million as the state's vaccine lottery comes to a close.

The state will also pick winners for hundreds of other prizes that went unclaimed in previous drawings.

Winners for the first four $250,000 prizes were chosen through June.

The “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine lottery was announced by Gov. Jay Inslee and his team in early June with millions of dollars in prizes, including cash.

Data from the Washington State Department of Health shows the lottery increased vaccinations by 24% with the largest boost among youth under 18.

The point of the lottery was to help boost Washington’s vaccination rate so that the state would hit Inslee’s goal of 70% of residents 16 years old and up having at least gotten one dose of the vaccine by June 30.

However, as of July 9, the state is just shy of the goal at 69.6%, according to the health department's website. The state's economy reopened on June 30 as vaccination efforts continue becoming more focused on mobile outreach, especially for parts of the population that were most impacted by the pandemic.