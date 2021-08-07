Inslee calls unvaccinated people ‘targets’ for delta variant

Governor Inslee encouraged people to get vaccinated and said there are currently no plans to reinstate COVID restrictions.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee said he is “very” concerned about the COVID-19 delta variant, now responsible for more than half of the country’s latest cases.

But Inslee said the state is not looking to reinstate and restrictions or mask mandates.

”There’s no reason to have to worry about that,” Inslee said. “If we get vaccinated we won’t have to worry about those options.”

Inslee said it’s disheartening to think about the more than a million people in the state who have chosen not to get the vaccine.

”The delta variant is chasing them. Those who do not have the vaccine today have targets on their backs,” he said.

Thursday afternoon he toured Mount St. Helens with Bill Nye, "The Science Guy," to raise awareness about the importance of outdoor education for children.

”It’s safe to have our young people understand the importance of following, understanding good science," said Inslee, "Not denying good science.”

The state’s vaccine incentive lottery wraps up next Tuesday with a one-million-dollar jackpot giveaway.