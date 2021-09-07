Washington close to reaching 70% COVID-19 vaccination milestone

People are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of reasons such as travel, the lottery and lessening vaccine hesitancy.

SEATTLE — Washington has almost reached its goal of 70% of the state initiating the COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health said on Thursday that 69.4% of people over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Mobile units continue to be a key part of the state's strategy. Since March, Jennifer Hernandez, a nurse with Harborview, has been traveling around Western Washington administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've gone to quite a few places where they say, 'If you didn't come to us I wouldn't have gotten this vaccine," said Hernandez.

She said in recent weeks she's watched demand dwindle.

"The vaccines have slowed down quite a bit, which is bittersweet," said Hernandez.

Next week the state will hold its final "Show of a Lifetime" lottery drawing. The Washington Lottery said it has 350 items to give away, which includes a grand prize of $1 million.

The state estimates 28,500 additional people signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine because of the lottery. The Department of Health said it used pre- and post-lottery trends to determine that number.

"Our goal was to help the state get to 70% so we can reopen safely, get back to normal lives and get the economy to recover," said Director of Washington Lottery Marcus Glasper.

Hernandez said she's seen another reason for fewer people getting vaccinated. She said people want the vaccine to be able to travel or they've had a personal experience with someone who's gotten COVID-19. She said the most common reason is people overcoming vaccine hesitancy.