What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, April 23.

Washington volunteer group helps minorities, those with fewer resources find a COVID-19 vaccine

A 52,000-member Facebook group that has helped thousands of people in Washington find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is beginning to see a shift in the demand for the vaccine as more people get vaccinated.

"As we've vaccinated so many people in the state, sure there's been sort of a tipping of the scale of supply and demand. And, you know, I think that's a really good thing," said Steve, who is a volunteer for the Facebook group, "Find a COVID Shot WA."

Not enough people are vaccinated in Washington to slow fourth wave spread

Immunity from vaccination and prior infection is helping control the spread of COVID-19, but it isn’t enough to counteract behavior choices, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

“Vaccination is working, but immunity isn’t high enough yet to combat increasing disease levels,” Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said in a statement. “All of us, including people who are fully vaccinated, need to keep taking steps to slow the spread while we vaccinate more people.”

Pierce County works to dispel vaccine hesitancy as vaccinations slow down

As Pierce County works to bring COVID-19 cases down, a concerning trend has emerged: a lag in people coming to clinics to get vaccinated.

"What we’re seeing is that it’s taking longer for our events to get people registered from them," said Mike Halliday of Pierce County Emergency Management. "After people have gotten vaccinated, that initial rush seems to have stalled a little bit. We’re still encouraging people to register, so they can sign up and get a vaccine, but we are seeing that pace slow a bit."

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.