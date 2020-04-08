What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 4

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

4 new deaths among 542 new cases of coronavirus reported Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,600 deaths among 58,715 overall cases in Washington state.

1,008,822 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

Washington gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.

New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to 300 square-feet, which is just over 17 feet of space. Gyms larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent.

In addition, showers, hot tubs, saunas, and tanning beds at multi-use facilities will be closed, as will steam rooms, squash courts, and racquetball courts.

The city of Snohomish is trying something new to help restaurants during the pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced restaurants could only serve customers who live together at a table inside, and everyone else needed to be served at outside tables. After the announcement, the city stepped in to let restaurants turn parking spots into outdoor seating spaces.

So far, restaurants on Main Street are using 18 parking spots. The outdoor seating is expected to last until at least September 7, 2020.

Wedding planners, photographers and other bridal vendors who make the magic happen have a heap of new worries in the middle of the pandemic: no-mask weddings, rising guest counts and venues not following the rules.