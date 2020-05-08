Snohomish County nursery fined $4K for coronavirus mask violation

The owner of Flower World in Maltby told KING 5 earlier this year that he thought masks did more harm than good.

MALTBY, Wash. — The owner of a plant nursery in Washington state has been fined $4,200 for failing to ensure a safe workplace and potentially exposing employees to the coronavirus after preventing them from wearing masks.

The Daily Herald reported that the state Department of Labor and Industries cited Flower World last week for violating state guidelines intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The violations include not requiring masks or face coverings, not practicing social distancing and not conducting employee temperature checks.

Authorities say inspectors visited the Maltby business three times and discovered multiple violations of state regulations. Owner John Postema could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.