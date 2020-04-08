Washington gyms told to triple distance for exercising indoors

New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to about 17 feet.

Washington gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.

New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee increases the requirement of six feet of distance between patrons to 300 square-feet, which is just over 17 feet of space.

The number of people allowed in gyms, fitness facilities and fitness classes will be limited by the size of their space under this guidance, and occupancy in facilities and gyms that are larger than 12,000 square feet will be capped at 25 percent.