Snohomish trades parking places for restaurant tables

But some worry the plan to help restaurants survive coronavirus may hurt other businesses.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Oxford Saloon has sat on First Avenue in Snohomish since 1910.

It survived the pandemic of 1918 as well as the Great Depression.

But four months of "lockdown economics" cut profits in half, as well as the staff.

Live music was the lifeblood of The Oxford.

With that gone, and food only available for take-out, the future was very uncertain.

Just when the restaurant was allowed to reopen in Phase 2, changes to the rules came last week, forcing the bar to close at 10 p.m.

Plus, people eating inside must all be members of the same family.

"It was really kind of hard to get people in the door," says general manager Rebecca Cadden. "No one knew what was going on."

Now, a plan to allow restaurants in Snohomish to use parking spots in front of their businesses for tables is giving hope once again.

"When all the restrictions went back into play last Thursday we had to tell a lot of our staff we don't have shifts for you," Cadden said. "We literally just called people back yesterday to tell them we now need you guys."

The response, so far, has been impressive, Cadden said.

"We have been busy from 11 in the morning when we open until when we close at 10 at night. It's amazing! I have actually felt in the last three days that our summer is finally here."

About 18 parking spots were taken away last Friday to make room for restaurant customers — in a town that is notorious for its parking problems.

Spots along the main drag are always tough to find

Some have complained that restaurants are benefiting at the expense of shops and other businesses, but Tom Repp, who owns a restaurant on First Avenue, said that parking is available nearby.

"Well, you can park up the street like everybody else does. If you're walking around looking at shops you're walking anyway," he said.

Repp and his wife were instrumental in getting the parking program passed.

Others argue that eliminating parking makes it more difficult for the disabled or elderly to access First Avenue.

Cadden argues more people eating downtown equates to more people shopping.

She hopes that will help everyone in town survive the Oxford's second pandemic.