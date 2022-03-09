Mothers providing lunch for Kent students amid strike react to district’s announcement

“Finally,” said relieved Jennifer Liggett Giampapa, after she heard the news from KSD.



"We're excited that the district is doing this and hopes that we can actually partner with them to continue to serve more students,” said Giampapa.



Giampapa and fellow KSD mother Meg Heron were featured on KING 5 on Monday, when they started their own free lunch program for students, because the district didn't have any plans in place at the time to serve meals.



"I always say when you know better, do better, and in this situation I do believe, this is my personal opinion the Kent school district knew better and didn't do better that ultimately, disservice our students and families," said Giampapa.



As of October of last year, more than half of the nearly 25,000 students enrolled in KSD rely on free and reduced lunches, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Giampapa said they've been able to provide nearly 5,000 meals just this past week, through generous donations from the community.



"Thankful is the reaction that we're getting from our community members and our educators that are on strike are just so thankful for what we're doing and it takes off anxiety from them to know that their students now are being fed and taken care of," said Giampapa.

