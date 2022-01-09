Kent teacher strike moves into second week

Teachers are calling for smaller classes and more support for students.

KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike. The teachers say the strike isn't just about money. They want to see smaller class sizes and more support for students.

At the Night Market at Lake Desire Thursday night, among the music and crafts were teachers on day seven of their strike.

"It's devastating. We're all ready. We have our classrooms ready," said Fairwood Elementary School teacher, Edyte Parsons.

Parsons said for her classroom, the past two years have been hard.

"I go home and I am so upset because I can't help them. I had four students threaten suicide last year, in fourth grade, and we didn't have anyone to go to. There was nobody," said Parsons.

It's one reason the teacher's union, Kent Education Association, is calling on the Kent School District to make changes.

"This is our rainy fund. These students are struggling. They're behind academically, socially they need help," said Parsons.

Data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction says between now and September 2024 the Kent School District has over $68 million in COVID relief money, known as ESSER, to spend. Teachers want to see some of that money put towards their request.

The district also presented teachers with a 6.3 percent raise. 5.5 percent of the raise is considered a cost of living adjustment from the state. When it comes to the additional .8 percent increase, teachers say they'd be open to negotiating a smaller amount if it meant funding for more help.

"My impression, from talking to so many teachers, top of mind isn't about the money. It's about other things like supporting students, mental health services, things like that," said former Kent School Board Member Michele Bettinger. She resigned from her position in June.

Bettinger supports the teachers' cause, however, she acknowledged how complicated school funding can be.

"You can't move the buckets of money around. Everything has to go to what it's earmarked for," said Bettinger.

The district's website says it has used some ESSER funds to "pilot teletherapy services in response to the mental health care shortage and the difficulty of filling mental health vacancies."

The district could choose to use its ESSER funds for several things. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has a list of 14 ways ESSER funds can be used. They include providing mental health services and support and addressing learning loss among students.

Bettinger is surprised the strike has lasted this long. Parsons thinks despite efforts, she doesn't believe there has been much progress between the Kent School District and the Kent Education Association.