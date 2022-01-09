Port Angeles teachers plan strike next week if new contract isn't agreed

Educators will start the school year as planned Thursday, however, as negotiations between the two parties continue through the weekend.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — After failing to reach a new agreement with the district, the Port Angeles Education Association called for a strike to begin Tuesday if a contract is not agreed upon in time.

The union said smaller class sizes at all levels are its main priority.

"I’m excited to start the school year with my new class of students,” said Brandon Howard from Roosevelt Elementary School and PAEA vice president. “I hope we can avoid going out on strike on Tuesday. We deserve a contract that will ensure we can meet the needs of every one of our students.”

John Henry, Port Angeles EA president, said the two parties are in a "challenging" position as negotiations continue.

“I never imagined back in February when we were prepared to bargain with the district that we would end up in such a challenging position,” Henry said. "However, our union is unwilling to accept a contract that does not meet the needs of our students and staff.”

Port Angeles EA said its members have rallied behind its bargaining team, with a clear message.

“Our working conditions are our student's learning conditions," the PAEA said in a release.

The union is made up of 250 educators in the Port Angeles Public Schools. Port Angeles EA is affiliated with the statewide Washington Education Association and the National Education Association, which represent K-12 teachers, support staff and higher-education employees.

Other teachers' unions around the state have also voted to authorize strikes during contract negotiations with school districts.

The Kent School District has canceled the first day of school multiple times amid a teachers' strike, where teachers are bargaining for higher wages, lower class sizes and more manageable caseloads.

The North Thurston Teacher's Union just reached a collective bargaining agreement with the school district after picketing last week over workloads and increased pay.