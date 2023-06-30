Community celebrates teacher who spent more than two decades Bryant Elementary School

Kevin Gallagher has spent more than two decades teaching kindergarten at Bryant Elementary School in Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — After 45 years of teaching, Kevin Gallagher is calling it a career.

His former students and staff call it a legacy.

Gallagher spent his last day in the classroom Friday, June 30 sending off the kindergarten class of 2035 to enjoy their summer break. Gallagher has spent more than two decades teaching kindergarten at Bryant Elementary School in Seattle.

As the school wrapped up their final day of instruction, Gallagher reflected on a very fruitful career.

“I’ve been lucky enough to teach everything from pre-k to graduate school but kindergarten has been the big heart filler.” said Gallagher.

KING 5 featured Gallagher in 2022 when he gathered students and community members for a moment of silence after the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. He knew it wouldn’t and couldn’t be a regular school day.

"I looked every single child in the eye, and said their name and said, 'I care about you,'" Gallagher said.

Some former students showed up for the moment of silence. Gallagher said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is when his students visit or even invite him to their high school graduation.

“I’ve been weepy everyday driving home. That’s when I have my moment of reflection and recognizing accomplishments and success of teaching more than 1,400 kindergarten students and over 1,200 high school kids,” said Gallagher. He likens the experience to having two smalls towns of kids he’s sent off in to the wild.

Bryant Elementary School Principal Charmaine Marshall said Gallagher's departure will leave a huge void in the school but acknowledges he set the school up for success.

“He’s been such an amazing mentor to other teachers and has very intentionally planned for this day,” Marshall said.

Gallagher said he’s going to “need a year or so” to get over the emotions of saying goodbye to the classroom but very much intends to stay involved in education.

“I’m not sure what exactly I’ll do next but I’ve had some very nice opportunities come my way and I’m excited to be of service in a new way,” said Gallagher, who now has two business cards.