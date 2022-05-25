Seattle teacher holds moment of silence in honor of Uvalde, Texas

There have been classroom conversations around the country about the mass shooting in Texas. At one Seattle school, a powerful moment brought people together.

SEATTLE — At Bryant Elementary in Seattle, kindergarten teacher Kevin Gallagher knew today would be difficult because of the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. He had to do something.

“You are just consumed by this disbelief and rage,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher started the school day differently.



“I looked every single child in the eye, and said their name and said, I care about you,” said Gallagher.

He also posted a message on social media.

“Just stand with me for five minutes in silence at our flagpole," said Gallagher.

He made that after-school request because he's been teaching kindergarten for 35 years; through the pandemic and moments of despair.

“Sandy Hook was unlike anything I had felt before with the other school shootings because they were first graders. They were a year older than my kids,” Gallagher said.

Now, 10 years later, another tragedy with the mass shooting at a school in Texas claiming young lives.



Gallagher did not know if people would show up for a moment of silence at Bryant Elementary, but right after the school bell rang, a crowd began to form.

“I heard that Mr. Gallagher was having this,” said one former student.

Another former student who is now 26-years-old said, “I was in his kindergarten class during 9/11, and I am just here to hopefully see him and support him through this day.”

Families and friends were there to greet Gallagher, too.

“I am so glad that he is doing this,” said Bonnie Morris. “I have known him for over twenty years.”

Morris added, “I want to stop talking. I want somebody to do something.”

With about 100 people gathered before Gallagher, he said, “I am just going to count to five and start the five minutes.”

The five minutes of silence was followed by some comforting moments with people sharing hugs and consoling one another.