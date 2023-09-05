Woman killed in shooting near Auburn Golf Course

A man called authorities just after 1 a.m. and said his girlfriend was shot, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

KENT, Wash. — A woman was shot and killed in a shooting near the Auburn Golf Course overnight, according to authorities.

The King County Sheriff's Office said a man called authorities just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and said his girlfriend was shot. Deputies arrived at the 27700 block of Green River Road to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.

The shooting happened about a mile north of the Auburn Golf Course, which does not open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators did not release any details about what led up to the shooting, the suspects involved, or the woman's age.

"I live alone and it's dangerous for a female living out here alone," a woman told KING 5. "It's dangerous out here, so that's always going through my head. That could've been me."

