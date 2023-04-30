2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Cal Anderson Park; Seattle police searching for suspect

Seattle police said one man died at the scene and another one died on the way to the hospital. A third person is reportedly still in critical condition.

SEATTLE — Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after they were shot at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said officers were called to the park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting with several victims.

Arriving officers said they found three men with gunshot wounds at the scene. One man died at the scene, another one died on the way to the hospital.

A third man is reportedly still in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for a fourth man involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.