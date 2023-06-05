Renton police investigating shooting death of teen overnight

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old overnight.
The Renton Police Department said it first responded to a report of a discharge of a firearm near the 4300 block of NE 4th Street at around 4:20 a.m. Responding officers said they could not locate anyone in the area.
Police said officers responded to the area again after receiving a similar call and found the 17-year-old deceased from gunshot wounds.
Police said there is no suspect at this time and that they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
