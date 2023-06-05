Renton police investigating shooting death of teen overnight

Police said there is no suspect at this time and that they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old overnight.

The Renton Police Department said it first responded to a report of a discharge of a firearm near the 4300 block of NE 4th Street at around 4:20 a.m. Responding officers said they could not locate anyone in the area.

Police said officers responded to the area again after receiving a similar call and found the 17-year-old deceased from gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.