Police searching for suspect in deadly White Center shooting

SEATTLE — A man was killed in an early shooting in Seattle's White Center neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department said a 41-year-old man was found lying in the street along 15th Ave SW with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, as emergency crews tried life-saving measures, police said.

The man's relatives called the police just after 3 a.m. to alert officers of the shooting. A woman told officers she heard screaming at that time.

Investigators said they have not found the suspect, but there is no danger to the community. It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

The public is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

