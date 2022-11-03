Man shot and killed inside West Seattle home

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a West Seattle home early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle early Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots being heard.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been shot. Medics with the Seattle police and fire departments attempted lifesaving measures on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and members of the SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The SPD said homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

A neighbor told KING 5 the home is used as an Airbnb. The neighbor said he and his wife “heard four or five bangs” around 12:20 a.m. and saw a truck pulling out of the home a few minutes later.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

