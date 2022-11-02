Des Moines police 'extremely disappointed' carjacking suspects released against arguments

The King County Prosecutor's Office and Des Moines police condemned a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking.

DES MOINES, Wash. — The Des Moines police and the King County Prosecutor's Office (KCPAO) condemned a judge's decision Tuesday to release four suspects in an armed carjacking, against the prosecutors' objection.

Five total suspects allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint on the evening of Oct. 29, stealing one victim's valuables and the other's vehicle. After flagging down an officer, the stolen vehicle was located a short time later after the situation was broadcast to nearby law enforcement.

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but four out of the five were apprehended by officers.

One man and three teens were booked for first-degree robbery, but Des Moines police said all four suspects were released within the 72-hour investigative hold. Two 17-year-olds were released on electronic home monitoring, one 16-year-old was released to their parents and an 18-year-old was released on personal recognizance.

Documents submitted by police on the court appearances of all four suspects checked "no" in the "law enforcement object to release" section. This was considered by the judges as a counterpoint against the argument from prosecutors that the suspects should be held in secure detention.

Prosecutors received the documents required for a charging decision on Nov. 1. On Nov. 2, the teens were all charged with first-degree robbery.

Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas said in a statement that he is "extremely disappointed with this decision to release dangerous, armed, violent criminals back into the community with seemingly no consequence. During a time when violent gun crime is on the rise in King County, this lack of serious consideration to keep these most dangerous criminals in custody is a travesty."