x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was with his attorney when he turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities.

The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said. 

Kent police were called after 10 p.m. Saturday to a home near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street for reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old Kent resident who was "badly bleeding" from gunshot wounds. Police said the man died from his injuries at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

A woman told police that there was a physical altercation between her and her boyfriend inside the home. Then she told police her adult son shot her boyfriend several times and fled the house before officers arrived.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand   

Detectives identified Butler as the suspect in his murder on Sunday, one day after the deadly shooting.

Police said all three people involved live at the home. The department said in a Facebook post on Sunday that " it appears that the violence committed by the suspect in this incident is specific to the dynamics of this family."

Investigators found a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Patient accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital to appear in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out