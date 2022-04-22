Thurston County robbery suspect fires shots, carjacks person near Lacey elementary school

The suspect is on the loose after deputies lost track of them in Pierce County.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect is on the loose Friday afternoon after allegedly robbing a grocery store in Olympia, firing shots in an elementary school parking lot and carjacking someone in Lacey.

The pursuit began after the suspect robbed Buddies Grocery & Deli.

Thurston County deputies chased the suspect vehicle, which crashed near Olympic View Elementary about a mile away.

The suspect fired shots from a pistol while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of the school, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. The suspect appears to have fired shots into the ground during the attempted carjacking, according to deputies.

The suspect successfully carjacked a gray Toyota Tundra on Horne Street NE, near the school.

Deputies pursued the suspect into Pierce County. They lost track of the vehicle near exit 120A on northbound Interstate 5.

The license plate of the stolen Tundra is C98976Y.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.