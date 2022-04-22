Edmonds police involved in shooting on Hwy 99 while investigating domestic violence call

Officers were investigating a domestic violence call when the shooting occurred.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Officers with the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) were involved in a shooting on Highway 99 just north of 224th Street SW Friday around noon.

Edmonds police tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. that officers were in the area investigating a domestic violence call.

At some point the officers were involved in a shooting, but none of them were injured, according to EPD. Officers told KING 5 that the incident occurred at a nearby motel.

One suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

EPD said drivers should expect traffic on Highway 99 to be impacted.

There was no word on what led to the shooting or the nature of the suspect’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.