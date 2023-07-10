Teen arrested after alleged attempted rape, kidnapping of food delivery driver

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail with bail set at $150,000.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly attempting to kidnap and rape a food delivery driver on Saturday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Monday.

PCSO deputies responded to a parking lot near the 13400 block of 107th Avenue Court East in South Hill on Saturday to meet the victim of an assault that occurred outside a nearby residence.

A 38-year-old food delivery driver told deputies she had just delivered an order to a residence on the street. As she was walking away from the front door after dropping off the food, a young man opened the door and told her she had forgotten her tip. The woman turned and saw a $20 bill on the ground in front of the door.

As the woman returned to the front door to collect the tip, the man grabbed her shirt and attempted to pull her into the house. The man was wearing only a T-shirt, according to deputies, but the victim managed to escape and ran to her car. As she drove off, the woman told deputies she saw the man grinning and masturbating at her.

After speaking with the victim, deputies drove to the residence and took a 17-year-old into custody. PCSO says the teen was charged as an adult with attempted rape and kidnapping, per state law.

Bail was set at $150,000.