1 arrested, 2 at-large after 7-Eleven robbery, police pursuit in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County authorities are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in South Hill early Friday morning.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the 7-Eleven in the South Hill area of Puyallup was robbed at 5:30 a.m. by three suspects who fled in a vehicle.

Deputies began pursuit of the suspects which ended in Eatonville. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said at one point the suspects bailed from the vehicle.

One of the suspects was apprehended and authorities are searching for the remaining two suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

