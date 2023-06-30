Man to be sentenced for 2020 murder within Seattle's CHOP zone

Marcel Long pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson.

SEATTLE — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson near Seattle's former "CHOP" protest zone in June 2020 will be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Marcel Long pleaded guilty in May to the second-degree murder of Anderson.

According to charging documents, Long was seen on surveillance video approaching Anderson and pulling out a gun. He is then seen chasing Anderson - who ran away - and appears to shoot him.

Long, who was 19 years old at the time, was identified as the suspected shooter on June 21, 2020, a day after the shooting, according to court documents. He immediately fled the state and was not taken into custody until nearly a year later.

U.S. Marshals identified Long walking along South 216th Street near 14th Avenue. He led law enforcement on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released a statement on the day of Long's guilty plea that read, "There is never a guarantee of what a jury will do, even in a case such as this one. Today’s guilty plea and the upcoming sentencing ensure that Mr. Long will have clear accountability for this murder conviction."

The protests and creation of CHOP followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.