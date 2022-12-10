Suspected car prowler shot at Renton officer outside apartment, police say

The officer and suspect were not injured in the incident.

RENTON, Wash. — A suspected car prowler is in custody after police said he shot at a Renton police officer outside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department said officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to the Bella Vista Apartments near Gene Coulson Park for reports of a possible prowler breaking into a vehicle.

The suspect immediately shot at the officer when he arrived. The spokesperson said the suspect returned fire, but the suspect fled on foot and was found hiding in foliage nearby. He was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Valley Investigation Team is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Renton PD called to 2000 Blk of Lk WA Blvd f/prowler. When ofcrs arrived susp fired twds them. Ofcrs returned fire. Susp fled on foot - K9 track initiated. Susp located & taken into custody. No injuries to either ofcrs or suspect. Valley Invest Team will lead invest. /clm pic.twitter.com/Gs7A3rnrgK — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.